Arthvyavastha Ki Baat, Rahul Gandhi Ke Sath: Cong leader’s video on Economy

New Delhi: After trolling the government over the border standoff with China in July, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has now announced a new series of videos on Sunday which talk about the Indian economy handled by the center.

His video series named ‘Arthvyavastha Ki Baat, Rahul Gandhi Ke Sath’.

Rahul Gandhi released a promo for his upcoming video series and said that it will be available on Monday at 10 am.

Watch my video series on how the Modi Govt has destroyed Indian economy.



First video tomorrow at 10am on all my social media channels.



देखिए मेरी वीडियो श्रृंखला कि मोदी सरकार ने भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था को कैसे नष्ट किया।



मेरे सभी सोशल मीडिया चैनलों पर पहला वीडियो कल सुबह 10 बजे। pic.twitter.com/AZBhObLxop — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 30, 2020

He further said in the promo that the BJP government has attacked the unorganized economy and given three examples – demonetisation, wrong GST and lockdown.

Previously, Gandhi sharpened his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression.

At least 20 Indian soldiers, including an officer, were killed in a clash with Chinese PLA troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on 15th June.