Arthvyavastha Ki Baat, Rahul Gandhi Ke Sath: Cong leader’s video on Economy

By Tanveer Updated: 31st August 2020 11:30 am IST
Rahul targets Centre over NEET-JEE exams

New Delhi: After trolling the government over the border standoff with China in July, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has now announced a new series of videos on Sunday which talk about the Indian economy handled by the center.

His video series named ‘Arthvyavastha Ki Baat, Rahul Gandhi Ke Sath’.

Rahul Gandhi released a promo for his upcoming video series and said that it will be available on Monday at 10 am.

He further said in the promo that the BJP government has attacked the unorganized economy and given three examples – demonetisation, wrong GST and lockdown.

READ:  The next Google, Facebook & Twitter are coming from India: PM

Previously, Gandhi sharpened his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression.

At least 20 Indian soldiers, including an officer, were killed in a clash with Chinese PLA troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on 15th June.

Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close