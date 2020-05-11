Artificial intelligence IPT cum internship program by TIA

Telangana: The Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) in association with the Government of Telangana has come up with another learning opportunity for the young graduates, faculty, and IT enthusiasts.

It has announced to conduct an online In-plant training (IPT) cum Internship program during the Lockdown period from May 15 to May 28 on Artificial Intelligence (AI) & ML. The 60hour internship program would open the doors of IT opportunities for the participants.

Selected candidates will get a chance to work as interns in Tconsult Telemedicine & Department of culture’s “Our Art Our Identity” projects. Digithon has decided to take up this initiative to enhance the Industry required skills and knowledge among students and techies so that they can grab the abundant opportunities.

The two-week program seeks to train students and faculty on the basics of AI and other contentious topics of the industry. Participants need to pay Rs 5000 fee for the IPT cum Internship program. Training will be imparted on AI and mock problems would be given to the participants for finding solutions during the training. A Hackathon will also be organized post-training.

Students and other interested candidates can register for training by bit.ly/tita_internship or by calling at 6300368705/8123123434.

Elaborating about the program, TITA President Sundeep Kumar Makthala said that students and faculty members can utilize the Lockdown period fruitfully. He said that AI is the future and engineering students as well as faculty members needed to be trained well in this futuristic subject.

The training would be conducted under the direct supervision of data scientist and subject experts, he added. He further said that efforts would be made to incorporate participants from all districts of Telangana State.

