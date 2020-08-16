Artisan brands bring back health food

By Puja Gupta

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANSlife) The pandemic has helped each of us get back to our roots. With growing awareness, millennials too are making a conscious effort to lead a healthier lifestyle. There are dietary changes being made to stay more healthy, active, fit and environmentally conscious. The focus has shifted to good health and well-being.

This literally takes us back to the lifestyle being followed in India over ages, panning across generations where immunity-boosting health foods like kombucha, honey, cows ghee were common households items. The science of Ayurveda was were given utmost importance.

Ayurveda has been a part of India’s tradition and collective wisdom for thousands of years. In recent times, it has been viewed mostly from a curative lens. Amid this pandemic as conversations shift from alluring, fancy foods to clean and organic options, various brands have started bring back these healthy options to cater the rising demand.

“Ayurveda actually represents a holistic approach to life. And that’s what Kapiva is trying to bring back into the mainstay – to make Ayurveda a part of India’s daily diet. There is no better time to do this than now. As we all become more aware of the need to proactively maintain good health, rather than reacting to or curing lifestyle issues, Ayurveda is the answer,” Shrey Badhani, co-founder, Kapiva, India’s first Modern Ayurvedic Nutrition Brand tells IANSlife.

“We are innovating products and form factors to make Ayurveda accessible and enjoyable. For example, our herbal juices range is a great way to consume pure ayurvedic herbs in a convenient form. Our nutrition powders, infused with Ayurvedic herbs, help provide functional nutrition. Kapiva’s Ayurvedic gummies are probably the most convenient and tasty way to get a quick health fix,” he adds.

Providing age-old organic remedies and healthy options in a modern packaging which appeals to the modern consumer base is the strategy now.

Surya Shastry, Managing Director at Phalada Organic Consumer Products, says: “We launched Phalada Pure and Sure almost 10 years ago with an aim to provide clean and organic foods to our consumers. Given the ongoing pandemic and climate, consumers are more and more aware of healthy eating habits. They are more inclined towards building their immunity to combat any infections or illnesses.”

He adds: “We have products such as A2 Desi Cow Ghee and Chyawanprash available on our website and stores. As an extension to our existing brand portfolio, we have launched two new superfoods. The latest additions Organic Superfood Amla Powder and Organic Superfood Triphala Powder are healthy and nutritious products with an aim to build high body immunity levels. Additionally, we have conceptualized the Clean Food Movement in an endeavour to raise awareness about clean food eating habits.”

Health and wellness brand Gaia also offers nutritional foods, supplements, and natural substitutes, and sports products. It recently launched A2 Cow Ghee, which is a very unique proposition and a healthier alternative to regular ghee. “Being in India, you just can’t do without ghee which is a part of our staple diet. However, regular ghee not only lacks certain nutritional elements but is also responsible for several undesirable health issues. A2 cow ghee comes packed with potent nutrients like Vitamin A and essential fatty acids. Gaia A2 Cow Ghee promises pure, optimum quality plus added health benefits. This new category will add a unique dimension to Gaia’s existing range of health food products and nutritional supplements,” said Dolly Kumar, Founder and Director at Cosmic Nutracos Solutions Pvt. Ltd., the parent company to health and wellness brand Gaia.

(Puja Gupta can be contacted at puja.g@ians.in)

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.