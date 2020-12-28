Arun Jaitley’s statue unveiled at Ferozeshah Kotla

New Delhi, Dec 28 : The statue of late Arun Jaitley was unveiled at the Ferozeshah Kotla grounds on Monday by Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister. This December 28 marked the 68th birth anniversary of Jaitley, who was the president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) for 14 years from 1999 to 2013.

His son Rohan Jaitley is now heading the body.

The six-foot tall statue has cost around Rs 15 lakh and weighs around 800 kg. The veil that will cover the statue costs Rs 1.5 lakh.

