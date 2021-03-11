Arunachal CM Pema Khandu unveils portable cinema theatre in Itanagar

Itanagar, March 11 : Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday unveiled the portable cinema theatre Digiplex here. Khandu along with Bamang Felix, Minister of Home and Inter State Border Affairs, inaugurated the Picturetime Digiplex with a flag-off ceremony.

“This is an initiative taken by the IPR and tourism department. The government’s thought process behind this was that entertainment should not just be limited to metro cities but should also be accessible to the rural areas. These mobile theatres would be helpful with not just providing entertainment, but also in education purposes. There is a craze for Bollywood films here too, and with these portable theatres we could bring newly-released films to the villages,” Chief Minister Khandu said.

“I hope our vision to help empower people in the interiors/rural areas will succeed and everyone will benefit from this set-up. We have ordered five such theatres and will send them to various districts of Arunachal. Within a year we would know what impact it has had on people and shall accordingly tread further,” he added.

Picturetime Digiplex has in the past showcased the Salman Khan-starrer “Dabangg 3” and “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” starring Ajay Devgn in the interiors of Maharashtra, and Satish Kaushik’s “Kaagaz” in rural Uttar Pradesh.

“Our theatres in the interiors of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh received an amazing response. We are so glad to now have collaborated with the government of Arunachal Pradesh and bring in our Digiplex to the interiors of this state,” informed Sushil Chaudhary, founder and CEO, Picturetime.

After delivering five Digiplex theatres in Arunachal Pradesh, the company is expected to set up theatres in other districts of the state, too.

