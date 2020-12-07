Arundhati Nag’s debut OTT show introduced her to world of apps and fake identities

News Desk 1Published: 7th December 2020 7:55 pm IST
Arundhati Nag's debut OTT show introduced her to world of apps and fake identities

Mumbai, Dec 7 : Veteran actress Arundhati Nag says she learnt a lot about the world of youngsters, apps and fake identities working in her debut web series, the upcoming techno-thriller Escaype Live.

Arundhati plays the mother of southern star Siddharth in the show.

“‘Escaype Live’ introduced me to a world that was a complete mystery — a world of youngsters, apps, fake identities, the whole big world of aspirations and how they try to get there. For me, this is a taste of what the younger generation is thinking of,” she said.

On her role, the actress shared: “I play a mother who cares for her child more than anything else which also could be, in a sense, detrimental. Her desire to see her children succeed could be a trigger for many decisions they take. She isn’t the villain of the piece. She’s doing what her dharma is — to be the mother.”

READ:  Terror funding: Case filed against foundation in Assam backed by Lok Sabha MP

The show also stars Javed Jaffrey, Shweta Tripathi, Waluscha De Sousa, Platbita Borthakur, and Swastika Mukherjee, and is created, produced and co-directed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary.

The story is about five Indians who are desperately trying to make something out of their mundane lives. Social media becomes a route to “escaping” the mediocrity of their lives.

“This is the first time I’m working with Siddharth Kumar Tewary. I must admit, I’m a bit of an ignoramus as I don’t watch too much TV, so I haven’t really checked out his work. But, I’m pleasantly surprised with the clarity and the scale at which he is working,” Arundhati said.

READ:  S.Korea reports 631 new Covid-19 cases, total reaches 37,546

“I’m completely blown by his composure, his attention to detail and the way he leads his team dealing with small as well as big problems with a balanced mind. Shooting for a web series or a movie is such a fragmented act and the director is truly the orchestrator — the master. I’m so glad I’ve got to work with him and actually see his little empire,” she added about Tewary.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 7th December 2020 7:55 pm IST
Back to top button