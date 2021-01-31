Arunoday Singh opens up about his role in ‘Lahore Confidential’

By IANS|   Published: 31st January 2021 1:40 pm IST
Mumbai, Jan 31 : Actor Arunoday Singh is gearing up for the release of his romantic spy thriller “Lahore Confidential”. He has opened up about his character in the upcoming film.

Arunoday said: “I play a gentleman called Rauf Ahmed Kazmi, who is a very erudite and well-connected man in Lahore, who organises mushairas and cultural/literary events around the country.”

The actor added: “He knows many many writers and is well regarded by all of them as a kindred soul. He is soft spoken and gentle and has a great depth to him, that becomes apparent as Richa’s character spends more and more time with him.”

“Lahore Confidential” is directed by Kunal Kohli. The film also stars Richa Chaddha and Karishma Tanna.

The ZEE5 film premieres on February 4.

