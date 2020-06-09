New Delhi: The COVID-19 test results of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have come out as negative.

The information was shared by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and spokesperson Raghav Chadha through his official Twitter handle.

“CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for Covid-19. Thank god!” the tweet read.

Sore throat, mild fever

Kejriwal underwent the COVID-19 test after he developed a sore throat and mild fever on Sunday.

At present, the Aam Aadmi Party convenor’s fever has come down and his throat pain is also decreasing.

The 51-year-old Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday complained of fever and cancelled all of his meetings thereafter.

Coronavirus cases in Delhi

According to the Health Ministry, Delhi so far has recorded as many as 29,943 cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 17712 are currently active in the capital and 11357 have been discharged/cured.

A total of 874 have died in Delhi due to the lethal infection.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.