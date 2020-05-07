Arvind Kumar directs GHMC to continue spray of disinfectant

Hyderabad: Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, MAUD on Wednesday has instructed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to continue to spray disinfectant in those areas where positive cases are traced and their surrounding areas even though containment zone is lifted.

He held a review meeting on the steps to continue for containment of COVID-19 spread with GHMC commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar, Hyderabad District Collector Ms Swetha Mohanthy, Additional Commissioner B.Santosh, Zonal Commissioners B.Srinivas Reddy, V. Mamatha, Praveenya,N. Ravikiran, Upender Reddy, Ashok Samarat.

He also instructed officials that norms pertaining to physical distancing shall continue until further government orders. He has given directions to close down those markets, rythu bazaars where physical distancing is not followed.

On the other hand, he said there should not be any shortage of vegetables to the public. He told that the mobile rythu bazars should reach colonies well in advance and officials shall monitor the process.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.