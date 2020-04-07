Arvind Kumar visits old city; Inspects SRDP works

Hyderabad: The Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and urban development, Arvind Kumar today visited the old city area and took stock of the ongoing SRDP works being taken up by GHMC.

He asked the officials to make use of the lockdown period and expedite the works as there will be very less vehicular movement.

Kumar inspected the construction of multilevel grade separator works near the Owaisi Hospital junction flyover and instructed the GHMC engineers to speed up the foundation works.

The engineers briefed the Principal secretary about the progress of the work. Later he inspected the proposed extension of existing grade separator at Chadrayanagutta to the junction of Barkas road where the works could not be taken up as the shifting of pipelines was not taken up by the water board officials.

He asked the water board officials to initiate steps to shift the pipelines. He also inspected the Bahadurpura junction flyover works and instructed the officials to expedite the works and complete them as per the schedule.

He asked the officials to direct the agencies executing the works to deploy more men and machinery to speed up the works.

The present situation was favourable for executing the works at a brisk pace as there is not much vehicular movement owing to the lockdown, he said. Chief Engineer Sridhar, SE Dattupant and other GHMC engineers were present.

