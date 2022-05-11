Aryam provides professional healthcare at your home

Dr Sujeer Basha an alumnus of the Indian School of Business (AMPH) and from the first batch stream of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya’s has incorporated Aryam Health Care, from Hyderabad. Apart from leading the physio vertical for Apollo Homecare for over 5 years, he has also worked as an Asst Professor in Deccan College of Medical Sciences College of Physiotherapy and was in charge of the Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Department for many years in Owaisi Hospital and Research Centre. He brings his Telemedicine work experience of 104 services to the palette.

With Aryam Health Care he integrates his more than decade years of experience with teams of dedicated healthcare front liners to promote quality home health care within the comfort and convenience of the patient’s home with Quality, Availability, and Affordability.

Aryam Nursing Care at Home

Aryam Home care is continuum of care at home for Elderly people, who are in need of support of Feeding, Personal hygiene, psychological support and bringing back their happiness through 24 hrs basic Nursing care at home.

Post-Surgical conditions like TKR, open heart surgeries, Liver transplant care at home, taking care of patient daily needs like timely medication, Feeding, assisting in mobility, taking care of incision.

Critical conditions like Tracheostomy care, Monitoring vitals, Suctioning, airway clearance, Positioning, care to avoid bed ridden/rest complications.

Best supportive Nursing care for Stroke, Brain and spinal cord injuries and supporting rehab specialists at home in delivering clinical care.

Aryam Health Care nurses are highly trained, excellent in clinical approaches and shows empathy in taking care of patients at home to fulfil their medical needs and basic needs of patient at home. Expertise in critical care, Palliative care, Oncology care. Supportive care, basic care, Geriatric care, assistance, to meet Hygienic needs, Nutritional needs, elimination needs, medication, activity, exercises, diversional therapy and safety needs. Aryam home Care Nursing services are delivered by well trained nurses from Medical Universities and also specially trained from Aryam clinical excellence team to fulfil demands of patients at home.

Aryam Physiotherapy at Home

Aryam Physiotherapy is excellent in care delivery with best interventions to recover the patients in pain management, recovering from stroke, restoring joint range of motion, enhances quality of life post heart conditions, improves lung function capacity, motivates in reliving from sports injuries, guides pregnant women for happy and healthy delivery.

Physiotherapy for elderly people in dealing with their experienced life and to promote activities of daily living through special rehab with customization like Neuro Rehab for Stroke, Spinal cord injuries, Brain injuries and other Neuro Muscular Disorders like Parkinsonism, cerebellar ataxia Ortho Rehab in treating Joint conditions like shoulder, Neck, Lower back, Hip and knee Joint pain. Also includes post operative Physiotherapy like TKR, THR, Ligament and tendon corrections.

Lung Rehab for Bronchitis, Emphysema, Pneumonia, ILD, cystic fibrosis and obstructive, restrictive disorders

Paediatric Physiotherapy for the conditions like cerebral Palsy, Hydrocephalus, Spina Bifida,

Aryam Physiotherapy delivers care through prior assessment, evaluation, designing plan of care, focus on aims and objectives to achieve result in patient condition with time line bounded.

With General and Advance physiotherapy techniques Aryam Diagnostics at Home – Facilitates Blood sample collection for investigations and X ray at home for immoveable patients and delivering reports with in the day.

Aryam nurses and Physios has served many number of Covid Positive clients at home and also provided free covid management for many number of people.

Aryam home healthcare (18002087979) (http://www.aryamhomecare.com/) (https://aryamhealthcare.com/).