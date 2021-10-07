Aryan Khan, 7 others sent to 14 days’ judicial custody

By IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 7th October 2021 7:49 pm IST
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khans son Aryan Khan, accused in a drug bust case, being taken from NCB office to the Killa court in Mumbai, Thursday, October 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: A Mumbai magistrate’s court on Thursday sent Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, besides 7 others accused in the rave party raids aboard a ship, carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau, to 14 days judicial custody.

Declining the NCB’s plea for another four days custody till October 11 for the 8 main accused, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R.M. Nerlikar sent them to 14 days judicial custody and also transferred the case for further hearing to the Special NDPS Court.

Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde and advocate Taraq K. Sayed, representing another accused Arbaaz Merchant, said that now they plan to move the appropriate court for regular bail on Friday.

Creating a huge sensation, the NCB sleuths had raided a rave party on the luxury ship Cordelia Cruise on October 2 and detained Aryan and 7 others.

Later, the following day, they were formally arrested and produced before ACMM Nerlikar on Sunday who sent them to a day’s custody, which was extended till October 7.

