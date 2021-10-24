Aryan Khan Case: NCB DG receives affidavit over extortion claims

Mumbai: The affidavit of Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the cruise ship drug case involving Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, containing startling allegations of extortion plans and payoffs, has been forwarded to the Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau, informed the Deputy Director General of NCB Mumbai.

A press release issued by Mutha Ashok Jain IPS, NCB DDG, also stated that Sameer Wankhede, NCB Zonal Director, Mumbai Unit, who is the investigating officer in the cruise ship case, has “categorically denied the allegations”.

The DDG said that Sail’s affidavit has been forwarded to the DG for “further necessary action” as its contents relate to vigilance matters.

The notarized affidavit of Sail, which emerged in the social media today morning, stated that he was forced by Wankhede to sign blank papers at the NCB office as a panch witness in the case. Sail further claimed that he overheard KP Gosavi (another independent witness in the case, whose picture with Aryan Khan had gone viral) talking to another regarding plans to extort Rupees 18 crores and to give Rupees 8 crores out of it to Wankhede. He further claimed that he saw Shah Rukh Khan’s manager meeting Gosavi, and that he had collected two bags of cash for Gosavi from a location, which had Rupees 38 lakhs.

The NCB DDG said that Sail should have filed the affidavit before the court instead of releasing it in social media, as he was an independent witness in a case which is sub-judice. Nevertheless, since the affidavit relates to vigilance matters, the same has been forwarded to the Director General.

The full statement of the NCB DDG :

“An affidavit by Mr Prabhakar Sail, a witness in crime number 94/2021 of MUMBAI ZONAL UNIT of NCB has come to my notice through social media. In the said affidavit, Mr Prabhakar has given details about his movements and activities on 2nd of October 2021, the day above crime was registered.

As he is a witness in the case and as the case is before the honorable court and sub-judice, he needs to submit his prayer to the Honorable court rather than through social media if he has anything to say. In addition, there are certain vigilance related allegations against certain persons in the affidavit which are based on overhearing by Mr Prabhakar.

Our zonal director, Mumbai Zonal Unit, Mr. Sameer Wankhede has categorically denied these allegations. As some of the contents of the affidavit relate to vigilance matters, I am hereby by forwarding the affidavit to Director General Narcotics Control Bureau and requesting him for further necessary action”.