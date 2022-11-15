Aryan Khan refuses to work with Karan Johar! Here’s why

Mumbai: Shah Ruhttps://twitter.com/AwaaraHoon/status/1592455291307982850kh Khan and Gauri Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan is one of the most popular star kids in the Hindi film industry. With 2.3M followers and Instagram followers, he is already a social media star even before he stepped into Bollywood.

Now that many star kids have made their foray into the film industry, fans have been eagerly waiting for Aryan Khan’s Bollywood debut. And now, a latest report in Bollywood Hungama suggests that the star kid has rejected Karan Johar’s big offer to launch him as an actor.

Aryan Khan says NO to Karan?

Karan is known to be extremely close to the Khan family and he personally offered to launch Aryan not once but thrice. It is said that the young star is more inclined towards off-camera jobs and might enter the industry as a director. Buzz has it that he has zero interest in acting despite of being blessed with great looks.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the star kid to announce his first Bollywood project!

His sister Suhana Khan, on the other hand, will make her acting debut with the Netflix film The Archies.