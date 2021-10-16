‘Aryan Khan’s life is in danger,’ says KRK

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan is currently in Arthur Road prison. He was arrested in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast earlier this month.

Almost the entire Bollywood is seen standinng with SRK and his family during his tough times. While some of them are paying visit the superstar’s house, others are showing their support on social media. Likewise, actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK too has been sharing his views on Aryan’s arrest.

Stating that he is praying for Aryan, KRK took to his Twitter and wrote, “#NCB is successful to keep #AryanKhan in jail till October 20! It Means Aryan Khan has to go through the hell. Hope he will be able to bear this unbearable pain bravely. My prayers with him because his life is in danger.”

#NCB is successful to keep #AryanKhan in jail till October 20! Means Aryan has to go through the hell. Hope he will be able to bear this unbearable pain bravely. My prayers with him because his life is in danger. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 14, 2021

Previously, Kamaal R Khan had questioned Bollywood’s silence over the matter. In a series of tweets, he said, “Bollywood is having very simple formula. Whoever is successful, every Bollywood Wala is his friend. Bollywood people don’t know him, whoever is flop like Imran Khan, Faisal khan and Harman Baweja. Means Bollywood people relation depends on commercial value of the person.

Bollywood is having very simple formula. Whoever is successful, every Bollywood Wala is his friend. Bollywood people don’t know him, whoever is flop like Imran Khan, Faisal khan and Harman Baweja. Means Bollywood people relation depends on commercial value of the person. 👏😁 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 14, 2021

“If Bollywood is a family then all Bollywood Wala should have supported #AryanKhan. But no big star except @iHrithik is speaking. Ajay, Akki, Varun, Shahid, Juhi, Javed Akhtar, Farhan, Twinkle, Kajol almost everyone is silent. Because nobody is friend or enemy in this Bollywood.”

If Bollywood is a family then all Bollywood Wala should have supported #AryanKhan. But no big star except @iHrithik is speaking. Ajay, Akki, Varun, Shahid, Juhi, Javed Akhtar, Farhan, Twinkle, Kajol almost everyone is silent. Because nobody is friend or enemy in this Bollywood. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 14, 2021

He had also lauded Kangana Ranaut for expressing her opinion on Aryan Khan’s arrest. KRK wrote, “Kangana Ranaut is better than 98% Bollywood people. At least, she speaks, whatever she feels. She criticised #AryanKhan! Fair enough! At least Woh Boli Toh Sahi, favour main Boli, Ya against Boli, Lekin Boli! Chuppi Toh Nahi Saadhi (But atleast she spoke, be it in favour or against, she spoke and was not silent).”

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan’s bail plea hearing took place on October 14 and the order has been pushed to October 20. It means that if the court is free, then again the hearing will take place and till then, the star kid has to stay in jail. He was arrested by the NCB on October 3, a day after the agency busted an alleged rave party and detained him.