As Chiranjeevi turns 65, his achievements keep mounting

Hyderabad: Audiences believe that the actor should be one who melts their heart with the finest acting skills, inspire with their amazing dialogues and make everyone to dance like a pro on unstoppable beats.

Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi is one such perfect example.

The ‘Khaidi’ actor, who is ruling the millions of hearts in Telugu states turned 65 today. Fondly called as ‘Megastar of Telugu Cinema’, Chiranjeevi has proved his caliber in the evolving industry with the remarkable work in the films like Gharana Mogudu, Indra, Rudraveera and Khaidi No.150 among others.

Originally named as Konidela Shiva Sankara Prasad, Chiru completed his graduation from Narsapur, Andhra Pradesh. He then joined Madras institute of film to pursue his career in acting. After a certain period of struggle, he sweated hard in the showbiz world and worked his way to the top by delivering impeccable, tremendous acting prowess, and superb dancing skills to the maximum.

On the special day of phenomenal actor, let’s take a look at the awards and recognitions bestowed upon him.

1. Padma Bhushan

Prominent South Indian film actor Chiranjeevi receiving the Padma Bhushan award from the President A PJ Abdul Kalam in New Delhi On Wednesday.

Chiranjeevi was honored with India’s third-highest civilian award, ‘Padma Bhushan’ in the year 2006 for his distinguished service in the film industry. The prestigious award was presented to him by the late President of India Abdul Kalam who is also known as the Missile Man of India.

2. Filmfare Awards

The ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ the actor has taken home the black lady for as many as 9 nine times. He was awarded best actor awards in the ‘Film Fare South’ for his incredible performance in the movies like Subhalekha, Vijetha, Indra, Shankar Dads MBBS, Mutamestri and Sneham Kosam among others. Chiranjeevi had also shared few Special Awards at the Film Fare Awards South with famous actors like actress Jayasudha and Malayalam actor Mammootty.

3. Oscars

Not many know that Chiranjeevi was the first person from the South Cinema to make the appearance at Oscars. He was the first-ever actor from South India to be invited for the Academy Awards ceremony (Oscars) way back in 1987.

4. Nandi Awards

Nandi Award is presented by the Government of Andhra Pradesh for recognizing the artist’s excellence in Telugu Film, theatre, and Television. Chiranjeevi was honored twice with this award under the category of best actor for the film and Swayam Krushi.

5. Honorary Doctorate

Chiranjeevi was awarded the Honorary Doctorate which is basically a doctorate or master’s degree which is awarded for exemplary service in the society — including philanthropists, musicians, artists, politicians, scientists, and authors.