As Covid spikes, Kerala tightens safety protocols

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 28 : With Covid cases spiking in Kerala as the total positive cases doubled in 20 days, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the only way out is to enforce very strict protocols.

“Kerala which had a low indicator of cases per million today stands at 5,143 cases per million, while the national average is 5,882. This was not the case before. But the good thing is the fatality rate is 0.4 per cent as compared to the national average of 1.6 per cent,” said Vijayan after a high-level Covid review meeting.

So far Kerala has recorded 1,79,922 positive cases of which at present active cases stand at 57,879.

“On Monday 4,538 people turned Covid positive and 36,027 samples was tested. Since there was a review meeting, the day’s full figures have not been reflected and the rest will be coming tomorrow,” said Vijayan and added that a virtual all-party meeting has been called on Tuesday.

“We have decided that the only way to prevent a further spike is to see that strict protocols have to be followed. From now on, if social distancing is not followed in shops, action will be taken against the shopkeepers and such shops will be closed. We even have to consider increasing the fines for those not wearing masks,” added Vijayan.

It has also been decided that there should be strict protocols for weddings and funerals with total number of people attending such events not exceeding 50 and 20, respectively.

Meanwhile, 20 more deaths were reported taking the state’s death toll to 697. The state has 660 ‘hotspots’.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.