As govt-farmers talk fail, Kisan Congress threatens stir, NSUI starts cycle march

New Delhi, Jan 4 : As the seventh round of meeting of the farmer leaders with the government remained inconclusive on Monday, the Kisan Congress threatened of more aggressive agitation in the coming days while the National Students of India (NSUI) started a ‘cycle yatra’ in support of agitating farmers from Jaipur to Delhi.

The government and the farmer leaders on Monday held talks at Vigyan Bhawan. The talks remained inconclusive and the next round of talks has been decided on January 8.

Speaking to media, Kisan Congress vice president Surendra Solanki said, “The seventh round of talks has failed today. And as the talks has failed once again we demand the repealing of these farm laws.”

Solanki said that for the last 40 days our farmers have been fighting for their rights in the bitter cold on the borders of Delhi.

“So far 63 of our farmers have been martyred. This country will not forgive this government at any cost. We will take this movement to every district and village in the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NSUI started a ‘kisan chatra cycle yatra’ along with its President Neeraj Kundan.

They have started cycling from Jaipur to Delhi and are likely to reach Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur by Tuesday.

Speaking to media, Kundan said that our march is for the right of the farmers and we stand in solidarity and support to the ongoing farmer’s movement against the farm laws.

“Our ‘cycle yatra’ is not just a message to the government, instead, it is specified to triumph Delhi,” the NSUI chief said.

