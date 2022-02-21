As Jeh turns 1, Kareena shares cutesy pic of her sons on social media

Mumbai: As Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s second son Jeh turns a year old, the actress took to social media to share a picture of her sons in a playful mood to wish Jeh on his birthday.

In the picture, Jeh can be seen chasing his elder brother Taimur. Kareena wrote in the caption, “Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today. Let’s explore the world together. Of course with Amma following us everywhere. Happy birthday My Jeh baba…My life #Mera Beta and #My Tiger To eternity and beyond (sic).”

Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan wrote in the comments, “Happy birthday Jeh Jaan ! Love you. Always. And Tim too.” Dia Mirza commented, “Happy Birthday Jeh.” Kareena Kapoor’s best friend Amrita Arora wrote: “Jeh baba”, adding heart emojis.

Kareena followed Jeh’s birthday post with another picture in the next, where Saif (who otherwise refrains from using social media), can be seen spending some quality time with Jeh. She put up the caption with Saif and Jeh’s picture, “Ok Abba will follow too I love you #MyBoys #Forever #MyTigers.”