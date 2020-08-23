As leadership tussle rages in, Goa Congress backs Gandhi family

Published: 24th August 2020
Panaji, Aug 24 : The Goa unit of Congress party has backed the Gandhi family amid the ongoing turmoil inside the grand old party over the issue of central leadership.

State Congress president Girish Chodankar on Sunday said that it was unfair to make internal communication by referring to the letter written by top party leaders to interim president Sonia Gandhi.

“@INCIndia is the First Family of India & the Movement that provides strength & sanity to the Nation. After @RahulGandhi resignation it was SmtSoniaGandhi who took charge despite all odds. Making internal communication public of our family is unethical, unfair & destructive,” Chodankar tweeted.

“Especially when @INCIndia is the only party keeping a selfish Govt in check. We should stand unitedly with our President & support #RahulGandhi who is exposing misdeeds of the central govt which is becoming common man’s voice,” he said, adding that demanding a restructuring of the party at this hour is “absurd”.

Goa Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat also said that the time was to strengthen the hands of Sonia Gandhi to defeat the BJP.

“The Nation looks at @INCIndia as peoples voice in critical times of Covid pandemic. Sonia Gandhi has led the Congress party keeping everyone united during crisis. Let us discuss how to strengthen her & @RahulGandhi ji’s hands to defeat the divisive @BJP4India. @INCGoa,” Kamat tweeted.

