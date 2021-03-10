As life returns to normal at Bhainsa, drones to keep watch

Bhainsa: Two days after a communal clash transpired at Bhainsa, Nirmal district, things are getting back to normal in the town, where some miscreants disrupted regular life by indulging in various forms of violence

In the early hours morning of March 7, miscreants burned a car parked in front of a house, destroying the front portion of the vehicle. On receiving information of the incident, the district superintendent of police, DSP, and others officials reached the spot.

The police has imposed a curfew in the town and is still not allowing people to come out. People from town have also been finding it difficult to purchase essentials commodities. Given the situation, the district police has blocked the entry of vehicles into the city resulting in the shortage of milk products, vegetables, and other essentials.

Bus and Internet services are also barred for the third day and the police als conducted a flag march for the third consecutive day. Moreover, the cops are also keeping an eye on the public through drone cameras. People who have suffered losses during the riots have lodged complaints with the police.

Police officials have also said that they are keeping a watch on the city incidents and appealed the public not to believe in rumours. They added that any miscreant will not be spared and the has been asked to not stay in fear as the situation is under control.