As our Amma wished, our govt should be there even after 100 years: Sasikala after paying tributes to Jayalalithaa

Chennai: Paying tributes to state’s former chief minister J Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary, expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala said that (AIADMK and AMMK) should contest elections together.

“As our Amma (J Jayalalithaa) wished, our government (AIADMK) should be there even after 100 years. For that to happen, we should contest elections together (AIADMK and AMMK). I wish for the same. I will meet the cadres and people soon,” VK Sasikala said.

Sasikala paid tribute to former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary today. AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran was also present.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam garlanded the statue of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa at AIADMK headquarters.

Jayalalithaa, who was born in 1948 served five terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for over 14 years between 1991 and 2016.

In 1982, when M G Ramachandran was the Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa joined the AIADMK, the party he founded.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday remembered former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on her 73rd birth anniversary and said she made noteworthy efforts to empower our ‘Nari Shakti’.

“Remembering Jayalalithaa Ji on her birth anniversary. She is widely admired for her pro-people policies and efforts to empower the downtrodden. She also made noteworthy efforts to empower our Nari Shakti. I will always cherish my several interactions with her,” PM Modi tweeted.