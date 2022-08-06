As Vice-Prez, Dhankhar will prove to be ideal guardian of Constitution: Shah

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th August 2022 9:38 pm IST
Amit Shah-Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar on his election as Vice President and said he will prove to be an ideal guardian of the Constitution while holding the post besides functioning as chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Shah said Dhankhar has been constantly connected with the people in his long public life, his understanding of the basic issues and his experience will benefit the Upper House.

“It is a matter of joy for the nation that a farmer’s son, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, has been elected as the Vice President of India.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Vice-President Poll 2022: PM Modi, Amit Shah, others cast votes

“As Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will prove to be an ideal guardian of the Constitution, I congratulate him on this victory,” he said in a message.

The home minister thanked other political parties and allies of the NDA, headed by PM Narendra Modi, and members of Parliament for supporting Dhankhar.

NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar was elected as the 14th Vice President of India on Saturday as he defeated joint Opposition candidate Margaret Alva.

Dhankhar, a former governor of West Bengal, secured 528 votes while 80-year-old Alva got 182.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button