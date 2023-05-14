Asad Owaisi is upbeat with MIM making visible inroads in UP civic polls

While the Bharatiya Janata Party swept the Uttar Pradesh urban local bodies polls, winning over 800 of the around 1,400 seats, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was successful in getting elected five of its chairperson candidates to nagar panchayats.

From the Hathras district’s Sikandrarao Nagar Palika Parisha Md Musheer was elected as Chairman. From Sambhal Nagar’s Palika Parishad, Aasiya Musheer Choudhary emerged victorious. From Kanpur city’s Ghatampur Palika Parishad, Ghazala Tabassum won. From Muaradabad district’s Kundarki Nagar Panchayat, Zeenat Mehdi won. From Bareily, Nizamat Khan emerged victorious.

According to sources, the AIMIM had fielded their candidates on 10 mayor posts, presidents of over 50 nagar palika parishads, presidents of more than 60 nagar panchayat, 430 ward members and more than 200 parishad members.

Later on Sunday, AIMIM supremo and parliamentarian representing Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi, congratulated candidates who emerged victorious, AIMIM’s president Uttar Pradesh Shaukat Ali, and all party workers.

He lauded the people of Meerut even as he described the city of being home to revolutionaries. Owaisi said those in Meerut birthed a revolution as 11 corporators were elected from the city.

“Majlis’ 20 parishads, 33 nagar palika parishad councilors and 22 nagar panchayat councilors were victorious. This is a big victory for us. Big parties lost. The people of Uttar Pradesh showed us love and posited faith in us. It is our duty to not break their trust,” Owaisi said.

He urged elected candidates to work for the weaker sections and be in regular contact with the public.