Asad Owaisi’s statements aimed at polarizing voters in UP polls: Shabbir

Hyderabad: Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir concurred with the views of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait who described the relationship between MIM President Asaduddin Owaisi and BJP as of ‘chacha-bhatija’ (uncle-nephew).

“Asaduddin Owaisi is now making statements on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) only to polarise voters in Uttar Pradesh election. His real intention is not to seek repeal of these two controversial laws, but to benefit the BJP by polarising voters,” Shabbir Ali said in a media statement on Tuesday.

Shabbir alleged that Owaisi had sabotaged many agitations against the CAA and NRC in different parts of the country, especially Telangana, to help the BJP Govt. “Everyone knows that MIM pressurised TRS Govt to stop Million March against CAA & NRC organised by different organisations in Hyderabad in December 2019. While the Congress party openly supported all the agitations against anti-people policies, MIM tried to misuse the CAA-NRC issue to polarise voters during elections in different States to help the BJP. This time too, MIM is desperately trying to polarise voters in Uttar Pradesh by threatening agitation on the CAA-NRC issue,” he said.