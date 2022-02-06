Asaduddin Owaisi a lion in the path of BJP

Syed Qamar Hasan

A FOUR-TIME sitting member of Parliament escapes a deadly attack on his life in broad daylight. And hours have gone past and not a word from fellow parliamentarians condemning the cowardly attack, and no demand for action against the perpetrators.

The grave-like silence of Prime Minister Narender Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah is understood, needs no explanation. But the nonchalance and the iciness of the 543 members of the august house, who could have at least taken to symbolic protest wearing black bands in support of one of their own, needs a lot of pondering and is worrisome. Om Birla, speaker of the house was the lone consoler who had the courtesy, rather the courage to call Owaisi and inquire of the incident and wished him well. Acknowledging this during the budget session Owaisi gracefully thanked Om Birla for his concern.

Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of the AIMIM, by virtue of the ethos and traditions of our parliament over the years, except for the current deficit deserves the moral, political support, and concern from across the political spectrum of the country. Tomorrow it could be any other politician or MP if the hate-mongers are not punished now. Not that Owaisi will be left an orphan. He has shrugged off further ‘Chinoutees’ from the right-wingers and has refused the government offering him ‘Z’ category security demanding instead ‘A’ class citizenship for the community to live on par with the rest of the countrymen.

However, more disturbing and worrying is the fact that the UP elections and Asaduddin Owaisi fielding as many candidates, has made him a political hot potato to handle, that many political parties have not come out as they would have in the case had it not been the likes of Owaisi. There have been condemnations from a few of the MPs’ but not vociferous, rather whimpers for fear of alienating voters, otherwise what else could be the reason for this aloofness.

Rahul Gandhi, who the other day gave a fiery speech during the budget session about the challenges the country is facing about the India of past and India of today and what it would be tomorrow if the present toxicity is not put to an end is as silent as the grave on the assassination attempt. Akhilesh, and Chandrashekar Rao Sahab have though come out with condemnation but not strong enough.

Asaduddin may be a lion in the path of the BJP and its cohorts and minion parties that it spawned. He might be the proverbial fly in the ointment for Congress and other parties. A TRP booster for the TV Channels, a man right-wingers take delight in hating and maligning.

But there is a humane side to his life. That makes his life precious and worthy. He is a loving father to his children, a caring husband to his wife, adoring brother to siblings, son to his widowed mother, and a loyal friend to his schoolmates despite the distance he has traveled, he still meets them greets them, and is said to miss them on occasions. Those who are behind the assassination have to realize their criminal and cowardly actions have made him more resilient. And has greatly added to the love, affection, and goodwill to his political and social standing.

His party and his supporter are eagerly waiting for his return to Hyderabad and once he lands at the RGIA the welcome would require his detractors to go for tubes and tubes of burnol.

