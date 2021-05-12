Asaduddin Owaisi appeals Muslims to offer Eid Namaz at Home

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad MP and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday called upon people to conduct prayers at their homes due to lockdown 2.0 being imposed in Telangana state. The MP in twitter said that in light of the lockdown I appeal to the people of Muslim Community to offer prayers at their homes for the holy Ramzan festival.

He also suggested strict adherence to the covid-19 protocols during the festival. According to information the festival is to be observed either on May 13 or 14 only after sighting the moon.

It may be said here that Owaisi has urged the state government to avoid taking any further decision to extend the lockdown further. The lockdown began on Tuesday and will continue for 10 days in the state to curb corona cases.

He appealed to chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and IT and Municipal Minister, KT Rama Rao to not to extend the lockdown 2.0 in the state. His opposition to the lockdown was that it will deprive the poor and workers of their work and livelihood.

Earlier, Owaisi also urged that the state government to extend night curfew hours till 10 pm instead of 8 pm and give some relaxation during Ramzan festival and prayers.