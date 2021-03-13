Asaduddin Owaisi behind fixing me in false cases: Nowhera Shaik

Hyderabad: The Heera gold Group Managing Director and CEO Nowhera Shaik on Saturday alleged that the Hyderabad MP and AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi and his men are behind filing false and frivolous cases against her. However she announced that the repayment process to its investors will start rolling out soon.

Addressing the first press conference after her release from jail following the Supreme Court’s order, Nowhera Shaikh alleged that it was in the year 2012 when Asaduddin Owaisi had filed a complaint against her in Central Crime Station (CCS) of Hyderabad. Later his followers have been filing false complaints against her resulting in the arrest on October 15,2018.

She also alleged that prior to filing of the cases she was repeatedly getting extortion and ransom calls, since she did not heed to the pressure she was implicated in false cases across the country. A total 29 FIRs were filed against her in five states of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala.

” I am a victim of political vendetta and political leaders tried to fix me permanently in false cases” said Nowhera.

Nowhera Shaikh who is also the founder of All India Mahila Empowerment Party (MEP) alleged that due to rising political career, her opponents had tried to project her as a scamster.

Nowhera Shaikh informed that though AIMIM leader made a statement in Parliament alleging 50,000 Crore scam but he could not even prove 50,000 rupee scam. It was all aimed at maligning her and company’s image.

That’s not all she also said that the Enforcement Directorate and other central agencies could able to prove her guilt till now.

Heera Gold group holds 5000 Crore worth assets in Telangana, where the investors money is meagre. “Once the CCS police hand over us the data centre pertaining to the customers the company shall start rolling out repayment process to the investors” she said.