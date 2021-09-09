Asaduddin Owaisi denied permission for meeting in UP’s Barabanki

By IANS|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 9th September 2021 9:26 am IST
Owaisi Bihar polls
AIMIM chief and Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo)

Barabanki: The Barabanki district administration has denied permission for a meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi due to security reasons.

Owaisi is currently on a tour of UP, campaigning for his party ahead of the state Assembly polls. He had started his campaign from Ayodhya on Tuesday and is scheduled to address a meeting in Barabanki on Thursday.

Sajjad Hussain of the AIMIM had sought permission for the public meeting at Katra Imambara SDM Sadar Nawabganj, Pankaj Singh, said on Wednesday night that due to security reasons, permission could not be given.

MS Education Academy

However, the administration allowed a programme at the residence of AIMIM district president, Chaudhary Faizur Rahman, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Katra Baradari locality.

Only 50 people will be allowed in this programme in compliance with the coronavirus protocol, the SDM said.

Meanwhile, while addressing a party meeting in Sultanpur on Wednesday, Owaisi said that Narendra Modi became the prime minister of the country twice because of the foolishness of the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party presidents.

He was reacting to Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati calling him a ‘vote spoiler’ for their parties.

He said that he aimed at consolidating his party’s electoral position, ahead of the Assembly poll in the state.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Politics updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button