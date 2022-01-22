Asaduddin Owaisi likely to announce alliance for UP polls today

Elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases

Posted by Sameer  |   Updated: 22nd January 2022 3:36 pm IST
Asaduddin Owaisi
Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi is likely to announce a poll alliance for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on Saturday, sources said.

Owaisi will address a press conference today.

However, AIMIM sources have not yet disclosed which party is it going to form an alliance with.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

