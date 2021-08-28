Asaduddin Owaisi participates in inauguration of 2BHK houses in Malakpet

Hyderabad: President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi participated in the inauguration of 288 units of 2BHK houses at Dignity Housing Colony in Malakpet.

Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana K. T. Rama Rao, Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Malakpet MLA Ahmed Balala and others also participated in the inauguration.

Sharing the photographs of the event, Owaisi wrote, “Houses have been allocated on priority to families that were previously living in dilapidated huts. The project costed Rs. 24.91cr”.

Participated in inauguration of 288 units of 2BHK houses at Dignity Housing Colony (Malakpet) along with @KTRTRS, @mahmoodalitrs, & @balala_ahmed. Houses have been allocated on priority to families that were previously living in dilapidated huts. The project costed ₹ 24.91cr pic.twitter.com/OAFvamRgD4 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 28, 2021

The supporters of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) hailed the housing scheme for the poor, especially the construction of the units near Hussain Sagar.