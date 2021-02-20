Asaduddin Owaisi pays tribute to Shivaji on birth anniversary

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Hyderabad MP paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

On his Twitter account, he wrote that the 17th Century Maratha King was not born with a silver spoon and throughout his rule, he embraced the weakest of the weak.

He also wrote, “A thousand tributes to ‘Kulwadi Bhushan’ Chhatrapati Shivaji on the occasion of #ShivajiJayanthi”

In the tweet, the MP also share his video wherein, he can be seen targetting right-wing ideologues by mentioning the names of the Muslims who were part of the Maratha Empire.

#Shivaji was not born with a silver spoon & throughout his rule, he embraced the weakest of the weak. A thousand tributes to 'Kulwadi Bhushan' Chhatrapati Shivaji on the occasion of #ShivajiJayanthi pic.twitter.com/wkqFVTh0NS — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 19, 2021

In the video, he said, “Daulat Khan was the incharge of a part of Navy under Shivaji rule. Siddhi Hilal was the one who fought in support of Shivaji”. He also added that Chhatrapati used to admire Yakub Baba who was known as Sufi.

Targetting the right-wing ideologues, he can be heard saying, “Shivaji was close to Dalits. However, now, persons who claim themselves as the follower of Shivaji want to remove Dalit Atrocities act in Maharashtra”.

In Maharashtra, AIMIM has two MLAs and one MP.