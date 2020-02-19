UIDAI has no power to verify citizenship: Owaisi

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi, President of AIMIM and Hyderabad MP raised questions after the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) served notices to 127 persons in the city.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s reaction

He said that UIDAI has no power to verify the citizenship of any person. He tweeted, “UIDAI did not follow due procedure & abused its powers. The result was (understandable) panic among people

First, @UIDAI has no power to verify citizenship. It has few powers to look into some cases of Aadhaar being granted incorrectly (rules 27 & 28)”.

Requesting Telangana Police to clear the air, Owaisi asked Telangana DGP to confirm that they have shared the list of 127 names with UIDAI.

Controversy

It may be mentioned that the controversy over the issue started after UIDAI issued notices to 127 people in Hyderabad to substantiate their claims for getting Aadhaar cards.

They were directed to appear before Amita Bindroo, Deputy Director and Inquiry Officer, with all necessary documents in original to prove “all your claims of citizenship and if you are not an Indian national, to prove that you have entered the territory of India legally and your stay is valid”.