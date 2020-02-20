Asaduddin Owaisi slams girl for raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan

A+ A-

Bengaluru: Commotion marred the function of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi here on Thursday evening when a girl — Amulya — managed to reach the stage and started shouting slogans like ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ and ‘Pakistan Zindabad.’

She wanted to differentiate between ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ but organisers and cops on duty whisked her away.

Owaisi himself rushed to take the mike from her. He was having a one-on-one with the public here.

Owaisi said: “I condemn this statement. The woman is not associated with us. Humare Liye Bharat Zindabad Tha, Zindabad Rahega.”

The girl has been handed over to the police. Further probe is on.

Pathan refuses to apologise over his controversial remark

Waris Pathan, former MLA who had made controversial remark refused to tender any apology and said, “My statement is being misconstrued and twisted. I am not apologizing. It is BJP which is trying to segregate Indians”.

Earlier, he had said, “The time has now come for us to unite and achieve freedom. Remember we are 15 crore but can dominate over 100 crores”.

#WATCH AIMIM leader Waris Pathan: …They tell us that we've kept our women in the front – only the lionesses have come out&you're already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together. 15 cr hain magar 100 ke upar bhaari hain, ye yaad rakh lena.(15.2) pic.twitter.com/KO8kqHm6Kg — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

Indian Muslims reject Pathan’s controversial remark

Reacting on the statement made by Pathan, many Muslims of the country termed AIMIM as the B-Team of BJP. Rejecting the communal politics, they said that it is the views of Pathan and Muslims are against of such speeches.