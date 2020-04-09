Asaduddin Owaisi to speak live on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat

Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi, President of AIMIM and Hyderabad MP will speak live on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat. The live broadcast will start at 10:30 p.m. on 9th April.

Sharing the details, Owaisi tweeted, ” Inshallah I will be speaking live at 10:30 PM tonight to mark the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Barat

I hope all of you can join us tonight!”.

Link to view live will be made available here once Owaisi starts addressing.

It may be mentioned that amid lockdown, no ‘jalsa’ will be organized today.

Muslims were also asked not to visit graveyards and mosques on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

It may be recalled that on the occasion of Shab-e-Meraj too, Owaisi had announced that he will be speaking online.

Coronavirus cases in India

Meanwhile, India’s total count of coronavirus positive cases on Thursday climbed to 5,865.

