Asaduddin Owaisi to speak live on the occasion of Shab-e-Meraj

Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi, President of AIMIM and Hyderabad MP will speak live on the occasion of Shab-e-Meraj. The live broadcast will start at 8:30 p.m. on 22nd March.

Shab-e-Meraj jalsa

It may be mentioned that in order to avoid large gatherings, no ‘jalsa’ will be organized on Shab-e-Meraj this year.

Sharing the details of the broadcast, Owaisi tweeted, “In order to prevent large gatherings, we’d decided not to organise the Jalsa this year. Instead, I’ll be speaking live tomorrow to mark the auspicious night

You can join me LIVE at 8:30 PM tomorrow!”

Number of coronavirus cases in India

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has reached 283.

Of the 283, 244 are Indian national while 39 are foreigners. Twenty-three individuals have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital while one person has migrated to another country. Four casualties have been reported in India so far — one each in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi.

