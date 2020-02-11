Asaduddin reacts after cops hit women students on private parts

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi, President of AIMIM and Hyderabad MP condemned Delhi Police’s behaviour after cops reportedly hit women students on private parts.

It may be mentioned that security forces personnel resorted to the lathi-charge on the anti-CAA protesters who took part in the march towards Parliament. This scuffle took place near Holy Family Hospital.

After the incident, many students were admitted to the Jamia Health Center. Doctors at the center said that over 10 women students received injuries in their private parts.

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar and other senior officials of the varsity visited the hospital on Monday night

Asaduddin Owaisi’s reaction

Reacting on the incident, Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted, “Such abusive behaviour against protesters has become the hallmark response of @BJP4India to dissent. Sickening and absolutely condemnable behaviour by @DelhiPolice”.

Such abusive behaviour against protesters has become the hallmark response of @BJP4India to dissent. Sickening and absolutely condemnable behaviour by @DelhiPolicehttps://t.co/XtDYB7NW0i — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 10, 2020

Protest March

It may be mentioned that the protest march to Parliament was called by the Jamia Coordination Committee.