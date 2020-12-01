Aseefa Bhutto makes political debut at PDM rally in Multan

Karachi: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the youngest daughter of Pakistan’s slain prime minister Benazir Bhutto, made her political debut in Multan on Monday at a rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the 11-party Opposition alliance.

In her speech, Aseefa called on the crowd to remember her mother’s sacrifices for democracy and urged them to support her brother Bilawal Bhutto in his fight for true democracy in the country.

Aseefa, who attended the rally on her brother’s behalf, said that the public had given its verdict and the “selected will have to go now”.

“I have come among you today at a time when my brother, your brother, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is suffering from coronavirus. I hope that just like you supported the mother of democracy and the daughter of the east, you will support Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on PDM’s platform. And I promise that I will support Chairman Bilawal and you at every step,” she said.

Aseefa also warned the government that if they arrested workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party, their sisters would come out to protest and save the country.

Bilawal did not attend the rally as he is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19. Bilawal is the Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

The PDM rally was held on Monday evening at Multan’s Ghanta Ghar Chowk after days of conflict between the city administration and the Opposition workers over having the event at a time when the government has warned against large gatherings because of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The rally was addressed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-(F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Aseefa along with other PDM leaders.

Source: PTI