Asghar’s book released: Ansari, Zaheeruddin Ali Khan attend

Hyderabad: Mahboob Khan Asghar’s book “Lahje, Sadayen ‘Tanveerein’ was released on 7th February at Media Plus Auditorium.

Mr. Zaheeruddin Ali Khan Managing Editor of Siasat Urdu Daily released the book. Prof. Qutub Sarshaar presided over the function. Maulana Raheemuddin Ansari, Chairman, TS Urdu Academy was the chief guest. Dr. Mohd. Aslam Imadi and Abdul Rahim Khan expressed their views about the book.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Zaheeruddin Ali Khan told that Mahboob Khan Asghar has done very important interviews for Siasat.

Dr. Alia Mujeeb Arifi conducted the function. Dr. Qutub Sharshaar delivered presidential address.