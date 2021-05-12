Asha Negi takes a jibe at celebs posing while getting the jab

Mumbai: TV star Asha Negi on Tuesday took a potshot at celebrities who make a big deal about posing for videos and pictures while getting vaccinated for COVID-19.

“To all the actors who are uploading their vaccination videos… yaar awareness ke liye thik hai but please itni overacting mat kiya karo, bohot annoying ho jaata hai (buddy, spreading awareness is a good thing but please cut down on the overacting, it gets annoying)!” Asha Negi said in a note she posted on Instagram.

Asha Negi had a further witty dig while captioning the note.

“Please yaar! Aur haan log pooch rahe hain videographer khud le ja rahe ho ya hospital is providing (people wonder if you took the videographer along or if the hospital provided one)?” went the caption.

Friends in the industry as well as fans loved her post.

“Someone said it!!” wrote Rahul Sharma said.

“Abhi to pata ni kya kya dekhna padega aur kis kis ko.. (who knows what else one will have to see next) @ashanegi,” Nia Sharma wrote, in response to Asha’s post.

Meiyang Chang wrote: “Tu hamesha sach bol deti hai jaanemann (you always state facts).”

Other TV celebs including Anita Hasnandani, Ravi Dubey, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Heli Daruwala responded with laughter emojis.