Ashirvad Pipes of Aliaxis to invest Rs 500 Cr in Telangana

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 24th May 2022 4:20 pm IST
Ashirvad Pipes of Aliaxis to invest Rs 500 crore in Telangana
KTR with delegates of Ashirvad Pipes in Davos. Photo: Twitter.

Hyderabad: Ashirvad Pipes of Aliaxis will invest Rs 500 crore in Telangana to build a greenfield facility. This investment will create over 500 jobs for youngsters in the state. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Aliaxis and Govt. of Telangana in the presence of Industries minister KTR in Davos.

Also Read
KTR meets Andhra CM Jagan, Aaditya Thackeray

The firm will manufacture Storage & Distribution of Plastic Piles, Fittings & Accessories. The announcement came after Aliaxis CFO Koen Sticker met with KTR on the sidelines of WEF in Davos.

Ashirvad Pipes is also in talks with the Govt of Telangana for setting up a Center of Excellence for Manufacturing in the state. Industries Dept. Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan was also present at the meeting.

MS Education Academy

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button