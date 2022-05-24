Ashirvad Pipes of Aliaxis to invest Rs 500 Cr in Telangana

Hyderabad: Ashirvad Pipes of Aliaxis will invest Rs 500 crore in Telangana to build a greenfield facility. This investment will create over 500 jobs for youngsters in the state. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Aliaxis and Govt. of Telangana in the presence of Industries minister KTR in Davos.

The firm will manufacture Storage & Distribution of Plastic Piles, Fittings & Accessories. The announcement came after Aliaxis CFO Koen Sticker met with KTR on the sidelines of WEF in Davos.

Another major investment for Telangana from Davos!@AshirvadPipe of @WeAreAliaxis will be setting up a Greenfield Facility with an investment of Rs. 500 Crore in Telangana. This investment will create over 500 jobs for youngsters in our state.#TelanganaAtDavos#InvestTelangana pic.twitter.com/cXD1pDbGvL — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) May 24, 2022

Ashirvad Pipes is also in talks with the Govt of Telangana for setting up a Center of Excellence for Manufacturing in the state. Industries Dept. Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan was also present at the meeting.