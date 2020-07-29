Ashley Roberts wants to learn Italian to hang out with Harry Styles

Los Angeles, July 29 : Singer Ashley Roberts finds One Direction star Harry Styles cute.

In an interaction with The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column, Ashley praised Harry a lot, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“He (Harry Styles) properly has a ‘Boogie Nights’ moustache going on and I have to say, what I love about Harry is he’s just so adventurous with his looks. He tries different things and I’m a fan of that. I think he looks cute, I’m for it,” she said.

Ashley now wants to improve her own Italian language skills to impress Harry, who recently revealed he has been learning the language.

She added: “I know a little bit but not much. I need to up my game so I can hang out with Harry.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.