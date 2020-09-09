Ashok Gehlot interacts with farmers virtually on agri policy

Jaipur, Sep 9 : Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday held a live virtual interaction with farmers from all the 33 districts of the state to review the implementation of the ‘Agro Processing, Agribusiness and Agri Export Promotion Policy-2019’.

The Chief Minister took feedbacks from the farmers about their experience with the policy and asked them to make others aware of its benefits.

During the interaction, many farmers-turned-entrepreneurs informed that they have already established an unit under the scheme and have applied for a second.

The Chief Minister took note of the various suggestions received in the process, and expressed his happiness on learning that a Jodhpur-based firm has indigenously conducted research on extracting protein from gwar. He asked the firm owner to secure a patent for the technology.

Gehlot said that the new policy is a revolutionary step for increasing farmers’ income and the progressive farmers who have already started drawing benefit from it should educate others about it.

“This is a beginning and there could be discussions at length over the policy. The district administration should help spread awareness and get the policy discussed at the panchayat and tehsil level,” said the Chief Minister.

During the meeting, it was informed that more than five dozen applications have been received in the unlock period and the numbers are set to rise with increase in awareness about the scheme.

The new policy focuses on a vision to ensure that every ounce of agricultural produce in the state is processed locally.

More than 400 farmers took part in the virtual meeting from their respective ‘Jan Sampark’ centres.

Source: IANS

