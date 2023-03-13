Ashok Gehlot-Vasundhara Raje are good friends, says Kejriwal in Jaipur

Jaipur: In what could be seen as the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) electoral entry into Rajasthan, a Tiranga Yatra was taken out in Jaipur in which AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also participated.

At a public meeting held at Ajmeri Gate after the Tiranga Yatra, Kejriwal said that he had heard that Vasundhara Raje and Ashok Gehlot share a strong friendship. When Gehlot faces a crisis, Vasundhara makes the entire party stand by him. Similarly, when the BJP was taking action against Raje, Gehlot made the Congress stand by her.

He said that since independence till date, the Congress has ruled Rajasthan for 48 years and the BJP for 18 years. Now the BJP-Congress cannot say that they did not get a chance. The condition of Rajasthan is pathetic. Farmers are committing suicide, papers are getting leaked, war widows are being insulted. From 1993 till now, you have given a chance to the BJP and the Congress alternately and both have looted Rajasthan alternately, he said.

Kejriwal stated that “there is a mutual setting between the Congress and the BJP. They accuse each other of scams during elections. After the elections, no action is taken against a single person. Our setting is for the public. We will expose the scams of both,” he added.

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was sent to jail because he is teaching poor children for free. The work that we did in Delhi is now being done in Punjab. We gave 27,000 government jobs in one year. Contract workers were regularised. Do you want this to happen in Rajasthan, he asked.

Punjab CM Mann said that God has sent a broom to sweep away the Congress and the BJP. The people of Rajasthan are also ready to sweep. Now the third option has come to Rajasthan, he announced, indicating the AAP to be the third choice after the Congress and the BJP in the state.

Maan said that if you want to change your luck, then change the button in the EVM. At the same time, it will work to change the fate of your children. Double corruption is happening due to double engine (government). That’s why there is a need to stop the double engine. There should be a discussion on the broom (AAP poll symbol) and Kejriwal in every house, he added.