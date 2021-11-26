Ashok Leyland’s MD & CEO decides to step down on Dec 31

Published: 26th November 2021
Chennai: Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland Ltd said on Friday that its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Vipin Sondhi, has decided to quit owing to personal reasons.

According to Ashok Leyland, Sondhi’s resignation will be effective from December 31, 2021.

The company board has requested Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja to step in as Executive Chairman with immediate effect for business continuity.

The board will meet shortly to decide on the further course of action for identifying the next MD & CEO, the company said.

