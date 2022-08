Srinagar: Amid tight security arangements Shiite Muslim mourners from across the Valley observed Ashura, 10th of Muharram with religious fervour on Tuesday.

This day is observed as a symbol of mourning, recalling the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S), in the battle of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram, 1383 years according to the Hijri Calendar.

On this occasion, senior religious and political leaders also took part in the procession.

Shiite Muslim distributing water and bread to mourners who have come to take part in Ashura Procession in Zadibal area of Srinagar City. Photo: Muzamil Bhat

Thousands of Shiite mourners participated in Muharram procession on Ashura Photo: Muzamil Bhat

Shiite muslim took our a huge procession on Ashura (10th Muharram) in Srinagar Photo: Muzamil Bhat

Kashmiri Shiite mourners beating their chest during a muharram procession in Zadibal area of Srinagar City Photo: Muzamil Bhat

Kashmir muslim shiite women taking part in Muharram procession on Ashura in Zadibal area of Srinagar City Photo: Muzamil Bhat