Ashwin still valuable in T20 Internationals: Kaif

New Delhi, Nov 18 : Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been picked only for the upcoming Test series against Australia, can still be a valuable asset for India in T20 Internationals, said Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach Mohammed Kaif on Wednesday.

“Virat, Rohit, Pollard, Gayle, Warner, QDK, Karun, Buttler, Smith, Paddikal, Pooran. Read and re-read @ashwinravi99’s list of big scalps from IPL 13, mostly in power plays. Feel Ash can still be a valuable asset for India in T20Is,” Kaif tweeted on Wednesday.

Ashwin, 34, was the joint third highest wicket taker for Delhi Capitals with 13 scalps, with speedster Marcus Stonis. Only South African fast bowlers Kasigo Rabada (30) and Anrich Nortje (22) bagged more wickets than Ashwin.

Ashwin played his last T20 International on the tour of the West Indies in 2017, scoring an unbeaten 11 and failing to take a wicket.

And his last appearance in a One-day International was also on the same tour. It was the third match of the five-ODI series and he emerged as the best Indian bowler, bagging three wickets for 28 runs in 10 overs, as India won by 93 runs. After that he was dumped.

However, Ashwin has been picked for the four-Test series against Australia starting on December 17 in Adelaide.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.