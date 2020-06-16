ASI makes ‘dhal gaya din, ho gayi shaam’ part of police drill

Hyderabad: Mohammed Rafi, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police made daily physical drill of 10th Battalion of Telangana State Special Protection Force interesting by singing songs such as ‘dhal gaya din, ho gayi shaam’.

Later, the video of the drill goes viral on social media after it was shared by ACP (Traffic), Anil Kumar.

Attempt to bring new recruits out of homesickness

Talking to media persons, the instructor said that he wants to bring new recruits out of homesickness.

Rafi, aged 41 years, also said that he wants to increase the interest of trainees whose day starts at 4:30 a.m. and ends at 8 p.m.

His innovate way of conducting drill also inculcate nationalist spirit among new recruits.

Another IPS Officer, Swati Lakra said, “Kudos to the innovative way to make drill an interesting affair”.

Mohammed Rafi

He joined the police as a constable in 1998. Later after promotions, he became Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police in 2018.

His grandfather was in police during British Raj whereas, his father was a Civil Constable.

