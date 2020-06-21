TS ASI Md Rafi uses Rafi’s tunes to add zing to police training

HYDERABAD: Training for recruits in the police force will be physically demanding and at times boring but a police officer in Telangana is proving that it can be made enjoyable.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Mohammed Rafi is using the tunes of his legendary namesake to add fun to the drill practice for recruits in Telangana State Special Police.

Innovative yet amusing style

With his innovative yet amusing style, this officer is pumping energy into the young recruits and at the same time providing them the much-needed entertainment.

A video of Rafi’s fun-filled training is currently going viral on social media with many hailing him for his unique effort to make the drill enjoyable.

ASI Md Rafi from Telangana State Special Protection Force has a unique way of training recruits. A fun way of physical exercise. @TelanganaDGP pic.twitter.com/SMC7Wm2hpN — Shashikant Sharma (@ThescribeShashi) June 16, 2020

Cheerful instructor

Netizens are amused over this officer’s moves and the body language as he uses the tunes of Mohammed Rafi‘s memorable number ‘Dhal Gaya Din‘ mixed with his own words to add exuberance to the drill.

Motivational Indeed, However wish they retain this enthusiasm and not work under politicians but serve the society. #telanganapolice — Hyderabadi (@Hyderabadi0220) June 14, 2020

Wonderful 🤗. He is a instructor with passion. — Anil Yadav (@Anil_Yadav_G) June 14, 2020

He is a sincere and dedicated police trainer and India needs more such people to make our police force more stronger.This kind of training will inculcate discipline and confidence in them. — gazee moinuddin (@gazee_moinuddin) June 14, 2020

Got this video of ARSI trainer Rafiq Muhammad from one of close friend who is getting trained under him in 10 battalion BTC Beechpally! And most shocking is age of Mr.rafiq is 42. @TelanganaDGP Sir we demand reward and appreciation for him @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS @RaoKavitha pic.twitter.com/9W9hRXyFUj — Bharath Reddy (@BthRddy) June 15, 2020

The officer is heard singing a few lines from the popular song from Humjoli (1970) sung by legendary Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle starring Jeetendra and Leena Chandavarkar. The policeman goes on to twist it with his own words to order the trainees to turn back during the drill. He also incorporated a few slogans hailing the role of police.

It was Hyderabad’s Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar who first tweeted the video hailing the officer’s effort with his comment ‘Hats off to this drill instructor’.

The video had over 1.11 lakh views in four days.

Hats Off to this Drill Instructor ..👍👍🙏 pic.twitter.com/Uzh5rD3Rmy — Anil Kumar IPS (@AddlCPTrHyd) June 14, 2020

Rafi earned praise from many for displaying innovative skills to make training lively.

Indian Police Service (IPS) Association too hailed the ASI. “Training Tunes By Rafi. ASI Md Rafi from Telangana State Special Protection Force has more in common with the legendary singer than just his name,” it tweeted.

“ASI Rafi brings recruits out of homesickness & physical duress by singing songs while conducting physical drills,” the Association added.

Source: IANS inputs