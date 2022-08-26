Asia Cup 2022: Dubai to host 10 of 13 matches, opener on Aug 27

Dubai is gearing up to hold ten of 13 Asia Cup cricket matches, including the opening game on August 27 2022, the India-Pakistan match on August 28 2022, and the title game on September 11 2022.

The 16-day tournament begins this Saturday, August 27, with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Dubai Police Department has issued a set of guidelines for fans to follow. Selfie sticks, power banks, political flags and banners, bikes, skateboards, and scooters, as well as filming or flash photography, are all prohibited at stadiums.

The Dubai Police has appealed to visitors to completely follow all safety and security instructions provided by the authorities. They also emphasised that only ticket holders would be permitted access to the stadium.

The stadium is located on Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road in Dubai Sports City. The multi-purpose facility can accommodate 30,000 people in addition to its 25,000 capacity.

Key points to keep in mind:

Gates will open three hours before the match

Valid ticket required for entry

No re-entry allowed

Those aged 4 and over need a ticket

Stadium management reserves the right to entry

Dedicated parking is available

Random/haphazard parking is not allowed

List of Items not allowed in stadium